Two people were detained by gardai in Naas at the weekend when they didn’t leave the area after being requested to do so.

A man aged 35 and a 25year old woman were detained after being found in an intoxicated condition shortly before 4 ‘clock on Sunday morning.

They were arrested at South Main Street at 3.35am and it’s understood they are from the Kilcullen area.

