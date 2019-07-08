Naas convenience store has expansion plans

Plans are being made for an extension to a Naas convenience store.

Kildare County Council has received a planning application from a company known as Tempside for the amalgamation of two existing retail units at Dublin Road.

Tempside has an address at Cloverhill Industrial Estate, Clondalkin.

The application relates to the Polonez store, which is a specialist retailer of food and drink products from Poland and eastern Europe.

Polonez opened its first Irish shop in Naas in 2003.

It has 29 premises in Ireland and claims to have 40,000 shop visitors weekly, 75% of whom are Polish. Its products are delivered from Poland by truck three times a week.

The plans provide for a single enlarged convenience store embracing an off licence outlet.

It proposes the demolition of an internal separating wall, and a change of use from “shop” to shop incorporating an off-licence within the enlarged shop.

It is further proposed to remove the existing entrance, ramp and railing to unit no 2, the replacement of the existing entrance, ramp and railings to unit no 4 to provide primary access to the enlarged shop.

Windows will also be removed and replaced with render plaster to match the existing finish on unit 4.

The adjacent Well Red shop closed in May. This was a long established education and art/craft supplies but the business will be maintained online.

The Well Red store was open to the public for 35 years.

Proprietors Brendan and Kay Conlon retired, though the business now exists as an online enterprise, operated by their son Darren, based in County Laois.

Read more County Kildare news

Plans are being made for an extension to a Naas convenience store.

Kildare County Council has received a planning application from a company known as Tempside for the amalgamation of two existing retail units at Dublin Road.

Tempside has an address at Cloverhill Industrial Estate, Clondalkin.

The application relates to the Polonez store, which is a specialist retailer of food and drink products from Poland and eastern Europe.

Polonez opened its first Irish shop in Naas in 2003.

It has 29 premises in Ireland and claims to have 40,000 shop visitors weekly, 75% of whom are Polish. Its products are delivered from Poland by truck three times a week.

The plans provide for a single enlarged convenience store embracing an off licence outlet.

It proposes the demolition of an internal separating wall, and a change of use from “shop” to shop incorporating an off-licence within the enlarged shop.

It is further proposed to remove the existing entrance, ramp and railing to unit no 2, the replacement of the existing entrance, ramp and railings to unit no 4 to provide primary access to the enlarged shop.

Windows will also be removed and replaced with render plaster to match the existing finish on unit 4.

The adjacent Well Red shop closed in May. This was a long established education and art/craft supplies but the business will be maintained online.

The Well Red store was open to the public for 35 years.

Proprietors Brendan and Kay Conlon retired, though the business now exists as an online enterprise, operated by their son Darren, based in County Laois.

Plans are being made for an extension to a Naas convenience store.

Kildare County Council has received a planning application from a company known as Tempside for the amalgamation of two existing retail units at Dublin Road.

Tempside has an address at Cloverhill Industrial Estate, Clondalkin.

The application relates to the Polonez store, which is a specialist retailer of food and drink products from Poland and eastern Europe.

Polonez opened its first Irish shop in Naas in 2003.

It has 29 premises in Ireland and claims to have 40,000 shop visitors weekly, 75% of whom are Polish. Its products are delivered from Poland by truck three times a week.

The plans provide for a single enlarged convenience store embracing an off licence outlet.

It proposes the demolition of an internal separating wall, and a change of use from “shop” to shop incorporating an off-licence within the enlarged shop.

It is further proposed to remove the existing entrance, ramp and railing to unit no 2, the replacement of the existing entrance, ramp and railings to unit no 4 to provide primary access to the enlarged shop.

Windows will also be removed and replaced with render plaster to match the existing finish on unit 4.

The adjacent Well Red shop closed in May. This was a long established education and art/craft supplies but the business will be maintained online.

The Well Red store was open to the public for 35 years.

Proprietors Brendan and Kay Conlon retired, though the business now exists as an online enterprise, operated by their son Darren, based in County Laois.