Kildare gardai warn people not to leave valuables in cars while visiting graveyards

Kildare gardaí are advising people not to leave valuables in their cars, or keep them out of sight, while visiting graveyards.

The warning comes following a number of thefts.

More families are tending to graves of loved ones at this time of year in advance of annual blessing ceremonies at cemeteries.

Last month, a car parked outside the graveyard at Dublin Road, Athy, reported a white hatchback with a Northern Ireland registration, and returned later to find that her handbag was stolen from the car.

In May, a woman returned from visiting her grandmother's grave at the Abbey Graveyard, Kilcullen, to discover that the window of her car had been smashed.

A Kildare Garda spokesman said: ”Keep property out of sight in cars while visiting graveyards, and do not leave valuables in vehicles at all if possible."