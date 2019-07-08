Naas/Newbridge dual carriageway to close overnight for roadworks

The dual carriageway between Naas and Newbridge will be closed tonight from 10pm as part of the ongoing M7 Naas Newbridge by-pass upgrade scheme.

“The R445 Dual Carriageway will again be closed overnight, in both directions, between the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout and the Ladytown crossing, between 22.00 – 05.00hrs, tonight, Monday July 8 2019. Fully signed diversion routes will be in place during these closures. The closures are necessary in order to carry out essential works as part of the development of the M7 Newhall Interchange,” said Kildare County Council.

Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to the public.