Free Saturday parking in north Kildare town rejected

Kildare County Council has ruled out a “review” of free parking in Maynooth on Saturdays.

Today, the Clane-Maynooth MD committee rejected a proposal by Cllr Naoise O'Cearuil that the parking bye-laws should be reviewed to allow free parking on Saturdays.

He said he had been approached by business people to propose this and argued that charging on Saturday made no sense as there was no commuting.

But officials advised that Saturday's are the busiest days and free parking could lead to unauthorised parking.

Cllr Angela Feeney disagreed with the motion saying pay parking had benefited residences and business. Others were also against the idea of free Saturday parking.

Following discussion, Director of Services, Sonya Kavanagh said they could review the statistics and this, not a review of the bye laws, was agreed. Pay parking, including on Saturday, was “working really well in Maynooth,” she said.

Cllr Brendan Weld said business people in Maynooth were delighted with the pay parking regime.