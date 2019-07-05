Swan’s of Naas are seeking permission for additional seating
Application lodged
Swans on the Green. Photo Tony Keane
Swan’s on the Green in Naas are seeking permission for additional seating in the cafe.
A planning application to change the use from a previous storage area to additional seating as part of the main restaurant area has been lodged with Kildare County Council.
A decision is due by August 11.
In April, the popular deli/coffee shop/fruit and vegetable retailer located at Fairgreen, Naas opened a new extension.
