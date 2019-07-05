Swan’s of Naas are seeking permission for additional seating

Swan’s on the Green in Naas are seeking permission for additional seating in the cafe.

A planning application to change the use from a previous storage area to additional seating as part of the main restaurant area has been lodged with Kildare County Council.

A decision is due by August 11.

In April, the popular deli/coffee shop/fruit and vegetable retailer located at Fairgreen, Naas opened a new extension.