Kildare councillors hit out at apartment plans in 366 Clane housing development

Bord Pleanala are likely to receive a number of unhappy submissions on the proposed 366 Capdoo housing scheme by this Thursday's deadline,July 11, judging by the comments of councillors at the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on July 5.

Following a presentation by Council planner, Owen Lynch, who said, among other things, that the parking provision proposed was 90 spaces short of that provided for in the Clane Local Area Plan and 15 short of national standards.

It also heard that the developer, Ardstone, had told the Council their original proposal was for 322 residences but the Board suggested a higher density, hence 366 were planned. See www.capdooplanning.ie for the plans.

SEE ALSO: New plans for north Kildare apartmens after previous application was turned down

Chairman, Brendan Weld, and other members were critical with Cllr Weld saying the plan was “very flawed.”

There was criticism of a four-storey apartment and its location close to the proposed entrance off the Kilcock road.

There was concern expressed by Cllr Darragh Fitzpatrick, that the creche and the full spine road to relieve traffic won't be developed first. Concerns over future anti-social behaviour and the argument that the Clane public transport system is not fit for increased population were also expressed. Fear over school places and future GP availability was also raised.

The comments of councillors will be included in the Chief Executive's report which must reach Bord Pleanala by August 2.

The case is due to be decided by September 26.