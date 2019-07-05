Plans for major housing development in Ballymore Eustace

Plans for 91 new houses in Ballymore Eustace have been lodged with Kildare County Council.

SEE ALSO: New plans for North Kildare apartments after previous application was turned down

Masonbrook Holdings Ltd are seeking permission to build 91 two-storey residential dwellings at Tinnycross.

The plans include 6 four bedroom detached houses, 6 four bedroom terraced houses, six three bed detached houses, 71 three bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses and two 2 bedroom semi-detached houses on a site measuring approximately 5 hectares.

The application says access to the proposed development will be via two new vehicular access points, from the R411 road to the west of the proposed site & from Truce Road to the east of the proposed site.

The development also includes for all associated site development works, drainage, landscaping, open spaces etc.

Submissions are due by August 5 2018, and a decision is due on August 26 2019.