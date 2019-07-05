Plans for major housing development in Ballymore Eustace
Application lodged with Kildare County Council
Ballymore Eustace. Photo Tony Keane
Plans for 91 new houses in Ballymore Eustace have been lodged with Kildare County Council.
Masonbrook Holdings Ltd are seeking permission to build 91 two-storey residential dwellings at Tinnycross.
The plans include 6 four bedroom detached houses, 6 four bedroom terraced houses, six three bed detached houses, 71 three bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses and two 2 bedroom semi-detached houses on a site measuring approximately 5 hectares.
The application says access to the proposed development will be via two new vehicular access points, from the R411 road to the west of the proposed site & from Truce Road to the east of the proposed site.
The development also includes for all associated site development works, drainage, landscaping, open spaces etc.
Submissions are due by August 5 2018, and a decision is due on August 26 2019.
