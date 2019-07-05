New plans for North Kildare apartments after previous application was turned down

A further proposal for the development of apartments on Mill Street, Maynooth is in the pipeline, according to Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Kildare bog fire scorches acres of special area of conservation

The previous proposal for 135 apartments was refused permission by An Bord Pleanála, because of the impact on the neighbouring church, St Mary's.

Ladas Property Company Unlimited Company (as part of The Comer Group) wanted to build the apartments in three blocks ranging from three to four and fine stories to the rear of the site.

Mr Stagg said the applicants have commenced a consultation with An Bord Pleanala in relation to a proposal for 120 apartments at the site under the Strategic Housing Development Rules.

“It is not possible for members of the public to make submissions at this stage, but An Bord Pleanala will form an opinion as to whether the documents submitted by the applicants constitute a reasonable basis for an application or whether further consideration or amendment to the documents is required. They would have went through this process with the previous ill-fated planning application previously,” said Mr Stagg.

He added that An Bord Pleanala are due to issue their opinion by August 28 next and at that stage the applicants will presumably lodge a planning application where members of the public can have their say on the proposals.

In conclusion Mr Stagg stated the prominent site was in close proximity to St. Mary's Church which is a protected structure and any development of the site would be highly visible from the Lyreen River and Lyreen Area of Maynooth, and because of this it must respect the Character of the Town Centre.