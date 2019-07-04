Bog fire in Prosperous blowing smoke towards people's homes

Kildare Fire Service are currently battling a large bog fire in the Prosperous area, it has emerged.

Kildare Co Council said that the blaze at Ballynafagh has been burning since this morning and added that "due to difficulties in gaining access to the bog it will continue to burn for some time."

The wind direction has been changing over the course of the day resulting in smoke being blown into adjacent properties at various stages.

A Kildare Co Council spokesperson said: "The general health advice is to stay out of the smoke if possible.

"Smoke is an irritant and can make your eyes and throat sore.

"Provided there is no risk from the fire itself, staying indoors with the doors and windows closed can give a good level of protection.

"Some people may be sensitive to the effects of smoke.

"Those with existing heart or lung disease (including asthma), young children, the elderly or those participating in active sport may experience symptoms.

"If you are experiencing symptoms, reduce your level of activity, take your medications as appropriate and seek medical advice."

riday the Department of Agriculture issued a status orange fire warning.

The areas of highest risk are public amenities near cities, and areas where waste is illegally dumped and burned.

"Arising from forecast high temperatures associated with high pressure weather patterns and recent southerly hot air flows, a high fire risk is deemed to exist in areas where hazardous fuels exist," the warning reads.

"Meteorological risk is further compounded by moderate easterly wind speeds in excess of 20km/h in some areas."

The warning will remain in place until Monday 1 July.

The alert further warns:

"Highest ignition risk is deemed to exist in public amenity areas adjacent to urban centres and on areas of open land at risk from illegal dumping and burning of wastes.

"Fire behaviour is likely to be mitigated by recent preceding rain, high live fuel moisture levels, particularly in upland grasses, and by more unsettled weather and light rainfall patterns emerging over the weekend in some areas."

An Orange Level Fire Warning issued by the Department of Agriculture due to extremely dry vegetation, expired on Monday.

Department officials warned the public not to light fires in and around forests or open land.

Advice

Here is general advice issued by Kildare Co Council in event of a fire in your neighbourhood:

Be a good neighbour, check on houses where older people or people with disabilities live.

Bog fires are dangerous, wind direction can change quickly causing the direction of the fire movement to change.

Do not enter onto a burning bog to try to fight a fire.

Smoke can travel onto roads and access routes, take extreme care when driving in smoke, slow down and be prepared to stop.

Follow the directions of An Garda Siochana if they have established road blocks or diversionary routes.