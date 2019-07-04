Business Minister's Dail reply on State aid to Kildare jobs

The role of State aid for enterprise in Kildare was underlined recently in the Dail.

Answering a written question from Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan, on June 27, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, said the focus for county Kildare and the Mid-East region over the period to 2020, will be to maintain an emphasis on employment growth.

She said the new regional plan was aiming to out-perform the rate of growth achieved since 2015 to date and to ensure that sustainable, quality jobs are created and maintained in the region.

The Minister referred to the Mid East Regional Innovation Think Space (MERITS) enterprise centre in Naas, getting €1.9 million State funding and Athy Food, Drink and Skills Innovation Hub in the old Model School for the hospitality trade, launched in April of this year.

Minister Humphreys said there are 29 IDA Ireland supported client companies in county Kildare.

These collectively employ 8,838 people, she said.

This represents an increase of 4.5% over the previous year.

Minister Humphreys also referred to the 2018 Science Foundation Ireland grants of €3,716,400 in NUI Maynooth.