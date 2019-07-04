16-year-old allegedly had role in 23 Kildare petrol station drive offs - court hears

A 16-year-old Dublin youth has appeared at Kilcock District Court in relation to over 20 alleged drive off thefts from petrol stations in county Kildare.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons relating to the naming of children, appeared at the July 2 sitting in Naas and was remanded in custody to this week.

Gardai objected to bail for the youth on the basis there were so many alleged crimes and the fear that he would offend if on bail. Two gardai gave evidence in relation to the charges and the boy replied “no” to each charge when they were put to him after his arrest.

The thefts are alleged to have taken place between February 16 and June 11 of this year. Most of the thefts are alleged to have taken place at two filling stations.

Gardai said the boy had been identified on CCTV.

He has also been charged with driving without insurance and having no driving licence.

The court heard that at one point in his life the boy had been taken into State care, and had been with two foster families, but had then been released into the care of his mother, who accompanied him at the July 2 hearing.

The boy’s solicitor, Conal Boyce, applied to have him given bail pending a full hearing.

He suggested his client may have been used by a third party to steal the petrol for their cars.

The State is alleging that in one case the boy was not the driver, but that in most cases he was the alleged driver.

Around 11 vehicles were allegedly used and three were used on two occasions, Judge Desmond Zaidan was told.

Mr Boyce said his client had special needs, education wise, and suggested bail with conditions, including that he lives with his mother, obey a curfew and sign on daily at a garda station.

Mr Boyce recommended a remand in custody for two days, but Judge Zaidan did not agree to this and remanded him to the Athy District Court sitting on July 9.

The boy’s mother said she thought her son understood the seriousness of the charges. The court was also told that the boy had not done the Junior Cert.

Judge Zaidan, refusing bail, said the objections of the gardai were sustainable.

He said he had to protect the public and the boy himself. He said that the boy could get help, and he ordered that a psychological report be carried out when detained at Oberstown.