Relief as Monasterevin AFC gets to hold onto pitch for another year

A Monasterevin soccer club has had a welcome reprieve after the landowner of the field they play in has told them they have another year to find an alternative location to play.

Monasterevin AFC made an appeal in recent days for a new location, saying it needed to move to a new field.

But the owner of the location they currently use has said they can stay for another year.

The club has been in existence since 1982 and has grown from 15 players to 300 members with 22 different teams.

“Due to the generosity of the Barrett family, in allowing us the use of Barrett Park (Old Ballykelly), we have been able to provide pitches there, for 145 of our underage teams for the past eight years,” the club said in its appeal. “Unfortunately we have to vacate at the end of the current season.”

But the club’s Kevin Murphy says that Pat Barrett has given the club another year, which he says will give the club more time to search for an alternative location.

“Pat has been very good to us,” Kevin said. “Without him we wouldn’t have 22 teams out there on Saturday like we always do.”