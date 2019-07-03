Principal Mary Dunne retires from Caragh National School

Mary Dunne is to retire on August 31, having spent 35 years as a teacher at Caragh National School.

For the last seven years of her teaching career, which began in Dublin, she has been principal at Caragh, succeeding Danny Challoner.

There is a long history of education in Caragh, dating back to the 1800s. Today the school has 498 pupils on the roll book and 28 teachers work there.

Ms Dunne has worked as a teacher for 42 years, having qualified in 1977.

A native of the Caragh area, she herself attended primary school locally and later St Mary’s College in Naas.

Having qualified, she worked for some seven years in Priorswood, a district in Coolock on Dublin’s northside.

She has always had an interest in special education and was the first remedial teacher — as they were then known — in the area.

Initially she worked between the schools in Prosperous and Caragh, before being appointed on a full-time basis in the latter.

“I’ve specialised in special education for a long number of years and it is part of the ethos of the school in Caragh that children with varying degrees of special needs are included. Today we have eight people working as support teachers in Caragh NS,” said Ms Dunne.

She has seen many changes over the years and a lot of these have to do with implementing Government led initiatives.

She believes that the opening of the new school nine years ago was more than just an upgrade to the primary education provision.

“It is a great state of the art school which is central to the community. We are teaching third-generation Caragh children as well as people who have just moved to the area and the school is the focal point of the community which brings all of them together.”

She also thanks members of the parents group and the board of management for ensuring that the school is a vibrant setting for the pupils.

A great school

“It is a great school, which is well resourced and well supported by the fundraisers. This is a tribute to the community here and to the board of management. It has been a wonderful school to work in. There is a great attitude here and it is easy for people moving in to assimilate.”

Ms Dunne adds: “I will miss the school a lot but after 42 years, maybe it's time to give more attention to other influences like family.”

Married to Peter, her family includes grown-up children and a 91-year-old mother.