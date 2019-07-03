Delivery driver set upon by three males in Kildare

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for witnesses after a delivery driver was set upon on Tuesday night, July 2.

At 11pm, the delivery driver was approached and threatened by three males in the Loughnamona estate.

They made off with sum of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 01 666 7800.