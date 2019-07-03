Kilcock Golf Club draw highlights club improvements

Local fruit and veg man, James Farrell, scooped the top prize in the Kilcock Golf Club annual draw, recently held.

The draw, now in its third year, was a major success, said a club spokesperson, treasurer, Peter O’Toole.

The unique selling point for tickets which were priced at € 20 was that the ticket was also a green fee for two for casual golf at the course.

The funds raised are ring fenced for specific course improvements including the procurement of a semi rough cut mower, the upgrading of some of the ladies tee boxes, further work on fairway sanding programme and development of greens.

The prize fund of € 4,500 comprised of twelve prizes with the first prize of € 3,000 going to local fruit and veg man James Farrell

Tickets were sold over a three month period.

The sales drive was managed by Eileen O’Toole Ladies Vice Captain, Eugene Murphy from the Men’s Club and Elaine Buckley from the Ladies Club.

In addition the Pro Shop staff of Greg Massey and Johnny Dunican also contributed by encouraging sales of tickets

A presentation of his cheque was made to James at the clubs recently refurbished bar and club pro shop.

Peter O’Toole said the refurbishments have really gone down well with the members making it a great location to play golf, browse and shop in the new pro shop and have some food in the new bar area.

New members are welcome with a variety of membership options available. Check out the clubs website at www.kilcockgolfclub.ie