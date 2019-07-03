New parking places for Maynooth train station

Some 34 extra parking spaces are desitned for Maynooth train station, following a planning application by Irish Rail.

This will complement the 38 extra spaces provided earlier this year. Deputy James Lawless says he has had talks about parking capacity issues at Maynooth and several other stations in a meeting with Irish Rail officials earlier in the year.

Read more County Kildare news

He said the expansion will be welcome news fo the commuters who regularly struggle to find a safe parking space at the station. “While it is a small improvement, I welcome Irish Rail’s efforts to improve facilities for commuters . Improvements such as this are vital, as it’s planned to carry extra passengers on the Maynooth line over the next few years, eventually expanding the DART service to Maynooth, Hazelhatch and Drogheda with electrification of the line by 2027 with carriage capacity for 2000 passengers.”