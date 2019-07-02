Woman fined for begging outside Naas bank

A woman who was charged with harassing people while begging outside a Naas bank has been fined.

Crina Vasile, with an address listed as The Old Cement Factory, Dublin Road, Naas, appeared before Naas District Court on Thursday, June 27, charged with harassing people in the process of begging, and begging without a licence on May 3, last, at AIB on Main Street, Naas.

Sgt Brian Jacob gave evidence that Ms Vasile was shaking her cup at people going into the bank. She was asked to move off by gardaí, but turned around and came back.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said his client is a placid individual from Romania, and is homeless and living in an abandoned factory. Mr Kennelly asked Judge Desmond Zaidan to give his client a chance.

Judge Zaidan fined the woman €250.