Proposal on Kildare electric vehicle charging points deferred

A proposal to defer pay parking at electric charging points has been kicked down the road.

At Kildare County Council’s June 24 monthly meeting, newly elected Cllr Bill Clear proposed that the council defers any decision to charge for pay parking at electric charging points until there is sufficient charging points in the county.

Cllr Clear said currently there are twelve charging points county wide but this number needs to grow substantially if we are to favour electric cars over petrol/diesel.

He said in the event of pay parking being introduced the first two hours should remain free.

The matter is to go to a Council Strategic Policy Committee and was not agreed even though there was some support for it.

Evelyn Wright, Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department, said that the Council parking policy does not make reference to free parking or specifically to the use of electric vehicle (EV) charge points either on or off-street.

She said there are currently 6 EV charge points/spaces in operation in the following off-street car parks: Fairgreen, Naas (2), Hedermans, Naas (2) and Meeting Lane, Athy (2).

The current pay parking bye laws include for the future provision of EV charge points in Sallins, Newbridge, Celbridge, Kildare, Leixlip, Maynooth, Clane and Kilcock.

In addition, two further EV charging points are planned for the car park at Áras Chill Dara. She said there is no national legislation which provides for an exemption from parking charges for EVs and any proposed change to the current policy and/or Bye Laws will require input from the Roads, Transport and Public Safety SPC and the elected members in the respective municipal districts.

Ms Wright said the Roads Department regulates EV charging bays to ensure that vehicles pay and display to guarantee turnover and access to other vehicles and to maximise the use of the charge points.

Kildare County Council is fully supportive of Government policy and the move towards a carbon neutral transport environment and the Roads Department will work to achieve the objectives on the rollout of EV charging infrastructure in support of the recently published Draft Kildare Climate Change Adaptation Strategy 2019-2024.