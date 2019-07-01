NATIONAL NEWS: Man killed in hit and run incident in early hours of morning

Gardaí are investigating a fatal hit and run incident between a pedestrian and a jeep that occurred on Hyde Road in Limerick at approximately 4:40am this morning.

A man aged in his early 20s has been pronounced dead at the scene. His body remains at the scene pending a Garda Technical Examination. The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, a black Mitsubishi Shogun jeep, failed to remain at the scene. The road remains closed currently and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the incident, particularly anyone in the area around the time of the collision, who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340.

Investigations are ongoing.