New figures reveal variation in reported burglaries in Kildare

Burglary trends in county Kildare towns have varied between 2017 and 2018 according to statistics issued by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on June 24.

While the figures show recorded burglary numbers at most stations fell, some Kildare towns experienced a rise.

The figures come with a reservation from the CSO, over their accuracy, but are considered worthwhile for publication.

There was a percentage increase in three areas in the county, albeit the reported figures were relatively low.

Robertstown station experienced a 40% rise from 20 in 2017 to 28 2018.

There was also an increase at Carbury with the number rising 10.7% from 28 to 31.

In Clane, the figures remained the same over both years, at 86.

SEE ALSO: Appeal for information on missing 25 year old Kildare man, Jonathon Reid

There was a big drop in Celbridge where reported burglaries dropped 47% from 163 to 87.

There was a 25% fall in neighbouring Leixlip, from 76 to 57 and a 35% fall in Maynooth from 114 to 74.

In Newbridge the drop was 34%, down from 124 to 92 incidents.

The drop in Athy was slight at 1.2 from 84 to 83 and in Castledermot at 5.6% from 18 to 17.

In Naas it fell 19% dropping from 222 to 180.

The largest drop was in Celbridge where reported incidents dropped almost 47% form 163 to 87.

The Leader compared 2018, when there were 903 reported burglaries across all stations, around half the 2011 number, when there were 1,772 reported incidents.

Last year, not allowing for population size or increase since 2011, Naas topped the list with 20% of all burglaries, followed by Celbridge and Clane each experiencing 10% followed by Athy and Newbridge, both 9%, Maynooth, 8%, and Leixlip and Kilcullen, 6% each.

Naas experienced the largest increase, proportionately when its share rose from 16% to 20% between 2011 and 2018.

Celbridge held its share but Clane saw its share increase from 7% to 10%. Newbridge’s share fell the most from 15% in 2011 to 9% last year and Maynooth saw its share fall from 12% to 8%.