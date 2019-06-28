Appeal for information on missing 25 year-old Kildare man, Jonathon Reid
Missing from Naas since June 26
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 25 year old Jonathon Reid, who is missing from Naas, since June 26.
Read also: See more Kildare stories
He is described as being 6'3", with a shaved head, of slim build with brown eyes. When last seen Jonathon was wearing a grey round neck t-shirt, grey stonewash skinny jeans and black runners.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Naas on 045 884 300.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on