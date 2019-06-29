Room for a pony: Clane country home comes with 11 acres of land

This detached bungalow at Loughanure, Clane is set on 11 acres.

Coonan Property Maynooth are delighted to present this three-bed home with an attractive parcel of land to the market.

The house extends to appoximately 108 sqm (1,162 sqft) with the addition of 11 acres (4.452 hectares) of land.

The land is currently in grass and is divided up into four paddocks, with a number of outbuildings on it.

This would make an ideal hobby farm and is within close proximity to the urban setting of Clane Town.

The bungalow comprises of a kitchen, main bathroom and three bedrooms on a mature setting.

There are many unique features such as significant road frontage with the land, which has enormous potential and a quiet location to list but a few.

This unique property is located within close proximity to Clane Town Centre with all its local amenities and transport links.

Clane has a fantastic community spirit with lots of clubs and organisations to cater for every interest and hobby.

The guide price for the property is €550,000.

Viewing is strictly by appointment and highly recommended.

For further information contact Edward Cummins from Coonan Property on 01- 628 6128.