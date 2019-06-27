Athy pub fined after customers found on premises after hours

The former owner of an Athy pub has been fined €500 for allowing people to be on the premises after legal closing hours.

Scarletdale Limited, nominee Tony McCullough, of the the Castle Inn, 33 Leinster Street, Athy, appeared before Athy District Court on June 25, charged with allowing people to be on the premises on July 23, 2018. The company pleaded guilty to the offence.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that Garda found 20 people on the premises at 12.10am in the early hours of a Monday morning. Closing time was 11pm the previous Sunday night.

The company had one previous conviction for a similiar offence when it was also fined €500. Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that the company in question are no longer the owners. The is new management at the pub.

The court was also told that there had been no difficulty with the premises under the control of its new owners. The company was “offside” on this occasion but “you won't see them again”, said their solicitor, David Osborne.

A number of related charges against the company were withdrawn by the State.