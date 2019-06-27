Kildare TD addresses UN conference in Geneva about fake news

A Kildare TD has addressed a United Nations conference on the dangers posed by the dissemination of false information.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Science, Technology, Research and Development, James Lawless TD spoke this week at the Geneva conference, which was attended human rights committee members.

Deputy Lawless was invited by the UN, to present to the group on the challenges of social media and outlined how it is essential to balance the protection of free speech with the necessary transparency to ensure our democracy and our access to the truth is not undermined.

He said: “I was delighted to be invited to the UN HQ in Geneva to discuss how parliaments can help to create a conducive space for freedom of expression, dialogue and respect. There is a real need for global cooperation in tackling the scourge of ‘fake news’.

“The spread of false information as a political strategy, used maliciously by those who want to sow the seeds of dissent, poses an extreme threat to democracies the world over. Identifying good practices and new opportunities to combat this is pivotal.

“Just recently we have been presented with the first concrete evidence of the targeting of Ireland by Russian operators intent on spreading misinformation and unless action is taken immediately, there will be similar campaigns.

“It’s high time we got to grips with this issue both on a national and a global scale. A possible Irish general election, a possible second Brexit referendum in the UK, US Presidential Elections in 2020 and the general rise in extreme ideologies and populism, present a tasty offering to those intent on causing political strife."

Deputy Lawless has tabled a Social Media Transparency Bill which he says will make the deliberate use of multiple fake accounts for political purposes an offence. "It also includes transparency mechanisms which mandate all online political campaigning to carry transparency notices, in the same way as is already done for pamphlets and posters.

“Delegates from around the world responded with great interest to the presentation and many requested a copy of the legislation so that they could consider introducing it within their own Parliaments.

“It is a global challenge and working with colleagues around the world is a sensible step to tackling this together. We must bring an end to the ‘bots’ and ensure a robustness of content while safeguarding our integrity against those who would subvert it in organised, systematic and sinister ways."

Deputy James Lawless