M7 road works machinery targeted by criminals near Naas

A battery was stolen from an excavating eachine and fuel tank caps removed from vehicles near Naas.

The incidents took place on June 23 at a yard near Junction 9 (southbound) where machinery deployed on M7 reconstruction project is accommodated.

The fuel tank caps were removed between 9am and 11.30pm in an apparent attempt to remove diesel from the fuel tank.

The battery was stolen earlier that day between 4.20am and 7am.

