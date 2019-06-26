Naas arts company presents original play

A brand new Irish play set in the swinging 1960’s pays homage to the golden era of showband music – complete with a live showband.

Naas-based arts production company A Likely Story is bringing the sell-out, hit show “The Voice Within – A Showband Story” to the Civic Theatre, Tallaght for three nights only (July 3-5). This original play with music, written by company co-founders Carol Gleeson and Helen Spring, continues its’ hugely successful run having wowed audiences across Leinster over the past number of months.

Set in Donegal in the 1960’s golden era of music, the story follows an unassuming young man who finds himself at the helm of an up and coming showband. Through a series of memorable characters, this play offers a snapshot in time when Ireland was finally starting to find its voice and when showband music was the revolutionary language of the people.

Alongside a live seven piece band on stage this heartfelt and nostalgic play includes popular hits such as “The Hucklebuck”, “Rock around the Clock”, “Blueberry Hill” and “From the Candystore on the Corner” among many others.

The play features an impressive central cast of 14 (plus dancers) and a wealth of talented actors from Kildare, Dublin and Kilkenny. Tickets are likely to sell fast so book early for what is guaranteed to be an uplifting run.

Contact the Civic Theatre, Tallaght (01) 4627477 or book online at www.civictheatre.ie. Tickets €23/Concession €21. Group booking offers are also available; for further details please enquire at the Civic’s box office.