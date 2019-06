A quantity of cash as well as jewellery were stolen from a house near Straffan.

Gardai in Naas are investigating

The house at Whitechurch was broken into on June 21 between 12.45 and 3.20pm.

A side window was forced open and a television box and CCTV system were damaged during the break-in. The hard drive from the CCTV system was also stolen.

