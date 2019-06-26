Intruder disturbed by homeowner during Celbridge house burglary

Gardaí in Leixlip are investigating a break-in to a house in Celbridge, where the intruder was disturbed by the homeowner.

The burglary took place last night, Tuesday June 25 at approximately 5am in the Castle Village Walk area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip gardaí on 01 666 7800.