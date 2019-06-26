Naas Hospital staff are on strike today

Striking staff at Naas General Hospital have warned that more work stoppages can be expected if demands for a pay increase aren’t met.

About 300 hospital employees including catering staff, porters, chefs, lab assistants and multi task attendants are seeking pay rises as part of a job evaluation process with the Health Service Executive.

Some employee categories have been through the evaluation process which compares HSE pay levels with those in other industries. Some of the job roles have been evaluated but none has been awarded a pay rise.

Ashling Merriman, Una Nevin, Veronica Colgan, Carol Graydon

The 24 hour strike action has been taken by SIPTU in hospitals across Ireland. Many of the 300 staff in Naas affected by the dispute picketed the facility today.

Union activist and Naas resident Ashling Merriman said the process should have been completed by now.

“A lot of people are doing extra work since the time of the economic crash and they are not being paid for it. We feel undervalued and angry,” she said.

Ann Byrne, Dominic Farrelly, Philomena Byrne

She added SIPTU members are providing an emergency service today and patients are being fed “but if this isn’t resolved it’ll be an all out strike next.”

Clane woman Una Nevin said: “We’re not appreciated for what we do.” She said the HSE’s response to the issue amounts to an insult.

“The nurses can get what they want while we are left waiting for four years. It’s a disgrace it has come to this, nobody wants to be on strike.”

Tallaght woman Julie Balin said chefs are paid a starting salary of €23,000 per annum and are seeking an annual increase of €3,200, which has been approved in principle but not yet been paid.

“The HSE cannot recruit chefs because of the pay scale,” added Ms Balin.

