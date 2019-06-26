Legends of American Country at the Moat Theatre in Naas

Now seen by over 250,000 people and voted tribute show of the year by Hot Country TV, the hugely popular hit Legends of American Country show is set to make its welcome Kildare return on Sunday, June 30, to the Moat Theatre, Naas.

What a night of toe-tapping country music it is going to be.

The show is enjoying huge success this year with over 100 sold-out shows at prestigious theaters all across the UK and Ireland, and features four fantastic singers in Joe Moore, James Mc Garrity, Anthony Mc Brien and Tracey Mc Auley.

They perform the hit songs of icons like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette and Don Williams to name a few in this two-hour country extravaganza that will take you toe-tapping and hand clapping all the way to Nashville and back in one night!

A full live band of superb musicians, coupled with an authentic stage set and state of the art sound and lighting equipment, deservedly makes this the top show of its kind in the whole of Europe, with rave reviews coming from Hot Country TV, Country Music Round Up and CMT.

This is a night you don't want to miss. Tickets are available now at the Moat Theatre box office — call 045 883030.

So keep Sunday, June 30, free in your diary as all country roads are Naas- bound for the country show of the year !