The weather brings sun to County Kildare today

Met Eireann says it will be warm and fairly sunny for most places today, but some cloudy periods also. Humid with top temperatures reaching 20 to 24 C., but a few degrees cooler along northern and eastern coasts in an onshore northeasterly breeze, which will freshen along south and west coasts later.

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells and perhaps just the odd shower in the southwest. Lowest temperatures will be 11 to 15 C., but values over Ulster will dip to 8 or 9 C., with some mist patches there. Northeasterly winds will be moderate to fresh.

