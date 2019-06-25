Strike action to cause patient disruption at Naas Hospital tomorrow

Strike action planned by some Naas Hospital staff for tomorrow (June 26) will involve a number of people who make an essential contribution to the effective running of our health services every day, according to the Health Service Executive.

Naas is one of five hospitals targeted for action tomorrow (including Portlaoise, Tullamore and Tallaght) in a dispute over pay.

Hospital managemenls are continuing to work this evening with trade union SIPTU to ensure minimum disruption to patient services and “insofar as possible, ensure patient dignity and essential daily care remains in place.”

The services impacted will vary across the hospital sites.

Patients are being contacted if appointments are cancelled. If you do not hear from the hospital directly, please attend your appointment as normal.

However, there will be disruption to patient services including deferral of some elective inpatient procedures, reduction of scope procedures, reduced operating theatre activity.

Patient catering needs will be met in line with contingency arrangements agreed at local level.

The emergency departments remain open and patients who attend will be seen. The HSE is asking people to think about all their care and treatment options, the length of time you may be waiting in ED should you not require urgent care and we would ask that people keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.

