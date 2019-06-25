MISSING PERSON: Appeal for help tracing James Doyle (40)

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old James Doyle who is missing from the Kilworth Rd area of Drimnagh, Dublin 12 since Sunday, June 23.

James was last seen on Friday 21st June 2019 at approximately 2.30p.m.

He is described as being 6ft 4in in height, slim build with brown hair, has stubble on his face and wears glasses. When last seen he was wearing ablack Nike baseball cap, grey Diesel hoodie with black writing of ‘Diesel’ across the front, blue jeans and navy runners.

James's family and Gardaí are concerned for him and any persons with information on his whereabouts should contact Sundrive Garda Station on (01) 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.