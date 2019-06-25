Kildare woman with cystic fibrosis forced home from Australia to access medication

A Kildare woman with cystic fibrosis says she has been forced to leave her life in Australia to access vital medication at home.

SEE ALSO: Young Kildare referee quits over alleged incidents of abuse at games

27-year-old Aoife Rafter from Naas uses Kalydeco, and her mum had been collecting her prescription and posting it over to Sydney every three months.

Aoife has recently learned that she now has to be in Ireland to collect it herself.

She receives the expensive medication through a High-Tech Drug Scheme within the HSE, and said she was given no heads-up about the change in policy.

“Nobody told me that this was happening or that there was even whispers of this happening,” said Aoife.

“I feel like I’ve had no choice, I’ve been forced into a corner where I’ve had to just book a flight home on Monday (yesterday) and unfortunately my partner can’t afford to come with me. My flight cost a bomb because it was last minute, it was $1,200 just one way. It’s just been a complete nightmare.”

Aoife said her condition has improved significantly in Australia because of the dry climate, and that her lung function has gone up to 92%.

“I haven’t been sick in the last year and a half. I’m living a fulfilled life, working five days a week, just to be able to contribute and be normal because that’s the point of this medication. I’m healthier in Australia. I’m just devastated that I’m back to square one now before this medication came into my life.”

Aoife said she had to wean down to one tablet a day instead of two because she had suspected a change in her medicine supply. “I had been getting tests done in Australia to prove that the medication is working, and then I would send those results back to Dublin,” she said.

“My team in Dublin would arrange with my specialist doctor to get my new prescription for three months, and I basically just did that the last time, and it took five weeks to get a response in an email as to what was going on and why there was such a delay.

“Obviously at that point I was kind of suspicious. I was weaning down to one tablet a day to try and spread them out to make sure that I had at least something to take while I was waiting to hear back and that’s when I got sick.”

Aoife has developed pseudomonas, a serious bug that affects CF sufferers due to reduced medication.

“I land on Tuesday (today) and I’m going into the hospital Wednesday to try and kill this bug. That’s the situation I feel that the HSE have put me in, they’ve literally made me sick from all this.”

Aoife says she wants answers from the HSE.

“I feel like I’ve got a glimpse of what my health could be like over here (in Australia), and it’s been so amazing. To just take that from me without any notice or heads-up or explanation or apology — it’s been absolutely heartbreaking.

“There are only a select few of us that this will immediately affect, but this new system will also prevent future CFers travelling for more than four weeks or moving abroad, as we can now only access one month’s script at a time,” Aoife concluded.

The HSE said; “Medicines are available to persons who are ordinarily resident in Ireland under the Community Health Care Schemes.

” High Tech Medicines are prescribed by consultants on review of their patients.

“The Department of Health have previously directed that a maximum of three months medicines can be supplied to patients to facilitate travel, however, arrangements do not extend to persons who no longer reside in the State. There has been no change in the reimbursement rules.”