Chronic overcrowding problem at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital is very seriously overcrowded today.

There are 32 patients being treated on trolleys having come in through the hospital's accident and emergency department.

Only one other hospital in the Dublin region has as many patients on trolleys (Beaumont).

There are three patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 15.

READ ALSO Assault incidents in Naas

READ ALSO Naas business premises ransacked

Read more County Kildare news