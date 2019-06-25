Naas swan still "swanning" around 

An art installation depicting an oversized swan was vandalised in Naas at the weekend.

The piece, assembled with white coloured plate-like pieces, was put up outside Naas Town Hall as part of the Midsummer Arts Festival, which took place in nearby Abbey Street, Basin Street and the Harbour area at the weekend.

The “swan” is made up of used plastic pieces like used containers lids and bottles and is held together with iron mesh.

Gardai believe the structure was targeted on Saturday night-Sunday morning between 10.30pm and 1.30am when it was effectively dismantled by persons unknown.

However it was subsequently restored to its original glory and still adorns North Main Street.

