A bright day in prospect for County Kildare

It willl brighten up today with warm sunshine developing, according to Met Eireann.

Scattered showers will develop also though, and a few of them will be heavy or thundery, especially in Munster. Humid, with highs of 19 to 23 degrees. Winds will be mainly light northeasterly, moderate near Atlantic coasts.

Remaining showers will becoming increasingly isolated tonight and it will become mainly dry with clear spells. A few mist and fog patches will form towards dawn. Lows of 10 to 14 degrees in mainly light northeast breezes, moderate near some coasts.