Drop in Kildare house and apartment planning permissions

The number of residences granted planning permission in the four quarters up to and including Q1 2019 was 3025, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

But there has been a drop in the first quarter of this year compared to the same three months last year.

In March we reported that Kildare had more planning permissions granted for houses and apartments than any other local authority in Ireland last year.

For the year to Q1 2019, 69% or 2,087 of the residence permissions were houses (of which 63% were in multiple developments and 6% were one off houses) and 938 or 31% were apartments.

The figures also show a drop in the number of units granted permission of 28% (from 722 to 522) for Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018.

There were percentages increases in the number of units granted permission over half the local authority areas or regions decreases in the rest.

Overall in the Mid East region there was a 19% drop.