Brian Kennedy in concert in Kildare town

Singer-songwriter Brian Kennedy is to perform an acoustic set at the historic St Brigid’s Cathedral at 8pm on Friday, June 28.

The legendary Belfast born singer has a host of hit songs including These Days and Put the Message in the Box’ and many more.

The event is part of the Kildare Derby Festival which runs from June 21 to 30, and will take place in the beautiful St Brigid’s Cathedral.

The Cathedral, which was built on the same site that St Brigid founded her nunnery in the fifth century, consists of a 32-metre-high round tower, nave and chancel church. It was rebuilt between 1223 and 1230 by the first English bishop Ralph of London and has since undergone many restorations, making it one of the most unique tourist attractions Kildare has to offer.

Tickets for the concert are €25 plus booking fee and can be purchased from the festival website www.intokildare.ie/kildare-derby-festival.

Also, tickets available locally at Kildare Town Heritage Centre.