Discontent over delay in school land purchase in Kildare

Efforts to secure a site for a number of schools in Celbridge are ongoing and are being prioritised, the Minister for Education has said.

But this week Kildare North Labour general election candidate, Emmet Stagg, criticised the delay in progressing the acquisition of a site for the new Celbridge Community School, new St. Patrick's Primary School and the new St. Raphael's Special School at Donaghcumper.

He said it is now 20 months since agreement in principle to acquire the site was agreed and the acquisition is supposed to have been prioritised within the Department since last March.

Work has been continuing in liaison with the landowner in question and Kildare County Council in addressing technical considerations crucial to the delivery of the site and the commencement of the legal conveyancing process. But the Minister told Mr Stagg “due to reasons of commercial sensitivity I am unable to elaborate further at this point but please rest assured that efforts to secure the site are ongoing and are being prioritised.”

Mr Stagg said that despite the acquisition being prioritised in March and agreement in principle reached 20 months ago, it was very disappointing that the project remains on hold. “We need this deal concluded and a design team was appointed as a matter of urgency,” he said.

The new Celbridge Community School, currently temporarily located opposite the Salesians, when built, will cater for 750 students.

St. Patrick's Primary School is currently housed in temporary accommodation at Celbridge GAA Grounds on the Hazelhatch Road.

The new St. Raphael's Special School will replace the existing school building which was built in 1972.