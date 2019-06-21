Meet some top racing legends at Kildare’s Silken Thomas

Some of the top names in horse racing will join forces for a Meet The Legends evening on Tuesday, June 25, at Studio One, Silken Thomas, Kildare town.

Among the racing greats will be John Oxx, Johnny Murtagh, Dermot Weld and Christy Roche, who will recount stories from the world of racing.

MC for the evening is former RTE’s racing commentator Dessie Scahill, who will delve deep into the racing archives and discuss the various racing successes of our legends in past Irish Derbies.

Read also: Kildare Derby Festival Queen night kicks off Kildare town festival week

The night, which is part of the Kildare Derby Festival,, commences at 7.30pm and is a must for racing enthusiasts old and new, offering a rare opportunity to meet some of Irish racing’s best known legends and champions.

Tickets are €10 and a contribution from the funds raised will be donated to two charities; The Injured Jockeys Fund and Trainers Benevolent Fund.