Two appeals over major Intel permission in Kildare

Two appeals have been lodged against the decision of Kildare County Council to grant planning permission for an extended and revised manufacturing facility at their headquarters in Leixlip.

The Council, who stand to get a development levy of €9.7 million if permission is granted, gave the go ahead on May 17 but the decision has been appealed.

A third Party appeal has been lodged by local farmer, Thomas Reid, who contends that the decision was contrary to the proper planning and development of the area. His objections are contained in a letter to the Council on its file, available online (1991).

Mr Reid, who owns land close to Intel, has opposed the company’s plans for some time.

The High Court approved a compulsory purchase order (CPO) in 2013, after Mr Reid, about whom a documentary has been made, and who is believed to have refused millions of euros for his land, refused to sell his 72 acre farm.

He claimed that the CPO had breached his property rights under the Constitution and European Convention on Human Rights.

On referral to the Supreme Court in 2015, the court ruled in his favour that the IDA has exceeded it power and declared that the agency's CPO mechanisms were outdated .

Regarding the current application, Intel, itself, have also lodged an appeal seeking to get rid of a condition (No 25) which relates operational noise limits during the construction period.

The company has argued that the condition is inconsistent with limits prescribed by established industry standard guidance on construction projects.

Kildare North general election candidate, Emmet Stagg, said he is confident the project will get the go ahead. He said he will lodge observations with An Bord Pleanala in support of Intel. He said to date Intel have invested $12.5 billion at its Leixlip plant, a major investment not just in Leixlip and county Kildare but the State overall.

He said the proposal is part of a strategic initiative by Intel Leixlip to ensure that the campus is optimised and is in a competitively placed position to compete for the next generation of investment with the Intel Corporation, when major future capital investment decisions are being considered. “It is envisaged that 3,000 people will be employed in construction for 4 years, up to 6,000 at peak construction for a period of 6 months, and when operational there will be 1,600 full time permanent jobs on site,” he said.

A decision is due on the appeal by mid October next.