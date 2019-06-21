Roses returning to Kildare in August for Rose of Tralee Tour

Kildare will once again host the prestigious Rose Tour en route to the Rose of Tralee International Festival for the third year in a row.

The eyes of the world will be fixed on the Lilywhite County over two days in August when Kildare’s wonderful visitor attractions, great restaurants, food producers and suppliers are showcased in the company of the Roses.

The 32 young women from Ireland, the USA, Canada, Britain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East will enjoy a "behind the scenes" tour of a few key Kildare flagship locations.

The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth will be the home to the Roses for two nights on Monday August 19 and Tuesday August 20, while Kildare County Council in association with Into Kildare, the county’s Tourism Board, will lay-out a memorable itinerary packed full of culture, history, food, fun and excitement.

Kildare Fáilte’s Rose of Tralee Tour will commence on Monday August 19 with a Civic Reception at St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival Commercial Manager, Steve Cronly, said: “Kildare certainly knows how to roll out the red carpet and make visitors feel welcome in one of Ireland’s most beautiful counties. We know that the Roses are looking forward to sampling the magnificent hospitality that we have enjoyed here in recent years. We thank Kildare County Council, Into Kildare, The Glenroyal Hotel and the many wonderful tourist attractions in Kildare for inviting the Roses enjoy your county again this year.”

The Roses can look forward to a wide range of activities during their stay in Kildare from experiencing our Greenways and Blueways to immersing themselves in our rich history and culture throughout the county.

The Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, Peter Carey, said: “Our County’s collaborative approach to cross-selling and clustering its attractions under the Into Kildare brand is working very well for the Kildare’s tourist industry. Food is at the heart of Kildare’s tourist offering and Kildare Fáilte looks forward to introducing the Roses to our amazing restaurants and wonderful artisan food producers and suppliers during their stay.”

The launch took place on the longest day of the year at the magnificent Cliff at Lyons, Celbridge in the company of the Rose of Tralee, Kirsten Mate Maher. She was joined by the Kildare Rose Emer Fogarty, Wexford Rose Emma Byrne, Cork Rose Stephanie McCarthy, Galway Rose Órla McDaid, Antrim Rose Orlaigh McClinton, Mayo Rose Nicole Loughlin and Meath Rose Meghan Byrne.

The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth will not only offer a warm welcome to the Roses and their entourage, but the Festival Judges, RTÉ production team and TV Host Dáithí Ó Sé will be made to feel at home as they prepare for the Festival in Tralee.

Food is at the heart of Kildare’s tourist offering and Kildare Fáilte looks forward to giving the Roses a preview of the county’s first Taste of Kildare Food Festival which will take place at the K Club on Sunday August 18, the eve of the Rose Tour.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will celebrate 60 Years from Friday, 23 to Tuesday 27 August when the 2019 Rose of Tralee is crowned in the Festival Dome live on RTÉ One TV.