Kildare rugby club Barnhall celebrates 50 years with huge event this weekend

Over a thousand tickets have been sold for one of the biggest days in the history of MU Barnhall rugby club.

The club is celebrating its 50th anniversary this Saturday, June 22, and among the guest speakers will be Ireland’s head coach, Joe Schmidt, and former Irish international, Trevor Brennan, and MU Barnhall clubman, who is travelling with family members from France.

Liam Toland will be Master of Ceremonies and Maynooth University President, Philip Nolan, and MU Barnhall President, Eddie Fitzgerald, will also speak.

Many of the club’s former players, including those from South Africa and the Netherlands, have also opted to travel for the event which takes place in a large marquee on Saturday evening.

Conrad Burke, club spokesperson for the event, and a member of a family which has made a major contribution to the Barnhall story, and its move from junior to senior rugby, said his brothers Declan, Paul, Brendan and Eoin will be coming from Hong Kong, Toronto, London and Leixlip respectively. “A lot of people have put trojan work into organising the events,” said Conrad.

Tickets are costing €100 each but the ticket does not cover the costs, said Conrad.

Sponsorship has been sought and the club hope to have some money left over for funding.

The marquee and catering will cost €75,000. “We could have looked to other venues but it would not have been such a club event,” he said.

Conrad said that over the years MU Barnhall, founded in 1969 by employees of the former Irish Meat Packers and former HP plant, has been seen as a “poor relation” in rugby terms but with 900 players from a 100,000 plus catchment area covering Celbridge, Leixlip, Maynooth, Straffan, Ardclough, Lucan and Adamstown, the club has been selected as Leinster Club of the Year twice in recent years.

He said the club has always been about more than its first team which gained promotion from Division 2B this year.

He said MU Barnhall supplies nine referees to rugby, more than any other club in Leinster. “We referee more games than we play,” he said.

Events will get going from around 6.30pm.

Music will be provided by Vintage Vibe.