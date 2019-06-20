Work to start soon on new Naas library

Work on the Naas library is due to start before the end of the year, probably in autumn.

The €5.9m project will provide a state of the library which will also host a range of other cultural and educational activities.The new building will also boast cultural and public space and will accommodate meeting rooms, exhibition, lecture and workshop spaces, hot desk facilities, printing and research supports and collections and gallery space.

Cllr Seamie Moore, who opposed moving the facility from the canal harbour, sought confirmation at a Naas Municipal District meeting that the building would not be demolished to make way for a new road exit and possibly a bridge.

KCC official Sonya Kavanagh said there is no proposal to demolish the library on the horizon.

It emerged at the meeting that a number of applications have been received by the council for possible future uses for the library.