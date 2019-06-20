Carmel Kelly is new Naas Mayor

Sallins councillor Carmel Kelly is the Naas Mayor. She was voted in by a majority of councillors elected to the Naas Municipal District on Monday.

She was put forward by Cllr Bill Clear, the sole Social Democrat member and seconded by Fine Gael’s Fintan Brett.

Green Party councillor and recent election poll topper Vincent P Martin was also proposed by Labour’s Anne Breen and he seconded himself.

The vote in favor of Kelly was 4-2 with independent councillor Seamie Moore choosing to abstain from the vote.

The vote for Deputy Mayor was also contested with Brett being put forward by Fine Gael’s Evie Sammon and seconded by Carmel Kelly. He was opposed by Seamie Moore, nominated by Breen and seconded by himself, but Brett won 4-3.

Cllr Martin said he would be the first to congratulate Cllr Kelly but he contested the role because he felt he would have been expected to because of the performance of his party in the poll in Naas and elsewhere around the country. He said it was a decade since the Greens last had a councillor in Naas and the party didn’t even have a runner at the last election in 2014.