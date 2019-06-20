Former United Nations peacekeepers to reunite in Naas

Former members of the Defence Forces who have served on overseas missions managed by the United Nations will stage their first open day on Sunday June 23.

The Irish United Nations Veterans Association’s (IUNVA) inaugural UN veterans day will take place at Naas racecourse.

It will be held in conjunction with the Irish Military Vehicles Groups (IMVG) weekend event that has been arranged for Saturday-Sunday June 22-23.

The veterans day will start with a meet and greet at 11:45 hours on Sunday 23rd June 2019. This will be followed by a short parade and ceremony at 12:30 hours.

All veterans and veterans associations are invited to take part in the parade. There will be a spectator area for family members and friends and for veterans who do not wish to or are unable to take part in the parade.

“This is a great opportunity for veterans to meet up. It can also be a family day out,” said Naas man Martin Rowe who is the IUNVA’s PRO.

Current and past missions include Cyprus, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Central America, El Salvador, Haiti, Colngo, Namibia, Angola, Somalia, Ethiopia/Eritrea, Liberia, Chad/Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, Indonesia, Pakistan/Afghanistan, East Timor, Cambodia, Weatern Sahara, Mali, Kosovo.