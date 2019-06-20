The weather for County Kildare will be mixed today

Today will be a cooler and fresher day with good sunny spells and scattered showers, according to Met Eireann. The showers will be in the west and north at first today with some heavy ones. The showers will become more widespread this afternoon. Top temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in moderate westerly winds but fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Showers will die out this evening and tonight will become dry good clear spells and just a few showers remaining in the north and some Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures fall to around 4 to 7 degrees and westerly wind ease with some patches of mist forming.

