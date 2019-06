Gardaí in Celbridge are appealing for information on a burglary in which a large amount of jewellery and cash was stolen.

The burglary took place at a home in Commons Upper in Celbridge on Friday, June 14 between 1:20pm and 3pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Celbridge gardaí on 01 628 8222.